Piece Hall gigs: US band Train announces special guest for Halifax show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multi-GRAMMY award winners Train have confirmed US rising star Matt Hansen will join them for their headline show at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chart-topping San Francisco band will play the historic open-air courtyard on Thursday July 3.

Final tickets are on sale now from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Hansen.

LA-based Matt Hansen, who will open the show, has garnered a following of 2.5 million on TikTok where he showcases his soulful reinterpretations of popular songs and original music.

With more than 400 million streams across his first 10 singles, all independently released, Matt's music has resonated deeply with listeners.

Matt’s latest hit, Let Em Go has captivated audiences with its powerful vocals and poignant message of emotional healing.

Since their formation in 1994, Train have been captivating audiences across the globe with their signature blend of rock and pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train

Known for their critically acclaimed catalogue of chart-topping smash hits like Drops of Jupiter, Hey, Soul Sister and Drive By, Train have sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honours.

They have had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, each contributing timeless tracks to their impressive discography.

The band’s GRAMMY Award-winning, global hit Hey, Soul Sister continues to reach new milestones.

It was the Number One best-selling track and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.