The Piece Hall in Halifax is changing its opening times for the summer.

Every day until August 31, the historic building is now opening an hour earlier – at 9am.

The move is ahead of the epic 34 gigs planned over the coming months, starting with Blondie this Friday.

On gig days, The Piece Hall says it will be closing earlier than usual – at 4pm – to prepare for the shows.

For those going to the shows, the doors will reopen from 6pm for ticket-holders only.

A controversial last entry time has been introduced this year, of 8pm. The Piece Hall says this is for extra security checks.

All gigs are due to finish by around 11pm.

The Piece Hall has posted: “While our courtyard may look a bit different as we prepare for gigs and events over the next three months, all your favourite independent shops will be open as usual.”

Those attending Friday’s Blondie show could be in for some drizzle and light rain on Friday evening.

Umbrellas are not allowed inside the gigs so attendees are being advised by the concert organisers to “please dress appropriately”.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains.

Headliners for the concerts, co-promoted by The Piece Hall and Cuffe and Taylor, include Biffy Clyro, Rick Astley, McFly, Bryan Adams, Tom Jones. Grace Jones and many, many more.