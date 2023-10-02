News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Rose Atkinson, left, and Weronika Stasiak at Pumpkins On T'hillRose Atkinson, left, and Weronika Stasiak at Pumpkins On T'hill
Rose Atkinson, left, and Weronika Stasiak at Pumpkins On T'hill

Pumpkin picking near Halifax: Autumn fun as families enjoy pumpkin picking at Pumpkins On T'hill in Ripponden

There are plenty of perky-looking pumpkins to pick at a pumpkin forest in Ripponden.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:00 BST

Pumpkins On T’Hill, based at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, has opened its pumpkin forest for another year of autumn fun.

It welcomed its first families at the weekend.

As well as searching for pumpkins to take home, visitors could enjoy face painting, a bouncy castle, ride-on tractors, pumpkin carving and refreshments.

Due to increasing popularity, people now need to book their visits. Booking can be made online at https://eventsonthehill.co.uk/

The pumpkin forest is open up to and including Tuesday, October 31.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

23 pictures showing the transformation of Halifax Bus Station as it begins to reopen

From the left, Isaac Warburton, seven, Dominique Crankshaw, Willow the dog and George Warburton.

1. Pumpkin picking near Halifax: Autumn fun as families enjoy pumpkin picking at Pumpkins On T'hill in Ripponden

From the left, Isaac Warburton, seven, Dominique Crankshaw, Willow the dog and George Warburton. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Pumpkins on T'hill, Ripponden.

2. Pumpkin picking near Halifax: Autumn fun as families enjoy pumpkin picking at Pumpkins On T'hill in Ripponden

Pumpkins on T'hill, Ripponden. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Jeremy Mothersdale at Pumpkins On T'hill

3. Pumpkin picking near Halifax: Autumn fun as families enjoy pumpkin picking at Pumpkins On T'hill in Ripponden

Jeremy Mothersdale at Pumpkins On T'hill Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Wheelbarrows ready to be filled with pumpkins

4. Pumpkin picking near Halifax: Autumn fun as families enjoy pumpkin picking at Pumpkins On T'hill in Ripponden

Wheelbarrows ready to be filled with pumpkins Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxAutumnFacebook