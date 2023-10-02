There are plenty of perky-looking pumpkins to pick at a pumpkin forest in Ripponden.

Pumpkins On T’Hill, based at Ripponden Christmas Tree Farm, has opened its pumpkin forest for another year of autumn fun.

It welcomed its first families at the weekend.

As well as searching for pumpkins to take home, visitors could enjoy face painting, a bouncy castle, ride-on tractors, pumpkin carving and refreshments.

Due to increasing popularity, people now need to book their visits. Booking can be made online at https://eventsonthehill.co.uk/

The pumpkin forest is open up to and including Tuesday, October 31.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

