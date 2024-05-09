REVEALED: Support act announced for Grace Jones show at The Piece Hall in Halifax this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Another support act has been announced ahead of The Piece Hall’s summer gigs.

British soul heroes Stone Foundation are joining music phenomenon and international style icon Grace Jones for her headline show at this summer’s TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Jones will be performing at the venue on Saturday June 22 and the show will be opened by Stone Foundation.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British soul heroes Stone Foundation

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stone Foundation are no strangers to The Piece Hall, having previously supported both Madness and their good friend Paul Weller at the venue.

The Midlands-based eight piece have recently celebrated an incredible 25 years of success with the release of the retrospective anthology Standing In The Light.

With this collection, the band continued their rich vein of success. Their last four albums all charted Top 40 in the UK Album Chart – including 2022’s critically acclaimed Outside Looking In.

Starting out in 1998 with the chance meeting of Neil Jones (guitar, vocals) and Neil Sheasby (bass), Stone Foundation spent many years on the live circuit with changing line-ups and varying musical styles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of their return to The Piece Hall Neil Jones said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be joining the legend, the icon who is Grace Jones at The Piece Hall this summer.

"We have played this special venue a few times now and these shows are massive highlights for us. The crowds are always up for a good time and we can’t wait to return again on June 22.”