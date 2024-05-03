Starsailor and The K’s: Piece Hall begins to announce support acts for headliners including Blondie ahead of Halifax gigs
Rock trailblazers Blondie will play not one but two headline dates at The Piece Hall on Friday, June 7 and Sunday, June 9 – the opening shows of the Halifax venue’s outdoor concert series.
The shows are Blondie’s only headline dates in England this year. The Sunday night show is sold out.
Joining Blondie as their special guests on June 7 will be Starsailor.
The acclaimed and chart-topping outfit burst onto the scene in 2001 when their single Fever earned them the title of “Britain's best new band”.
The four-piece then delivered their incredible debut album Love Is Here which included the smash hit singles Good Souls and Alcoholic. They followed it with such acclaimed long players Silence is Easy, On the Outside, All the Plans and 2017's All This Life.
Together with their own numerous sold-out tours, Starsailor have supported the likes of The Rolling Stones, The Police, The Killers and U2, and they played an incredible set when they joined Embrace for their sell-out show at The Piece Hall.
Fresh from the success of their brilliant debut album I Wonder If The World Knows? which landed at Number 3 in the UK Album Charts on its release earlier this month, The K’s will open the show for Blondie on June 9.
The Lancashire indie band’s debut single Sarajevo notched up more than three million streams while brilliant follow ups Got a Feeling, Glass Towns, Hometown, Aurora and Chancer added to the growing legend which has resulted in incredible sold-out shows across the UK.
It was also confirmed that The Pale White will join Pixies as their special guests at The Piece Hall on Wednesday August 21.
The Newcastle rock three-piece – dubbed “one of the North East’s hottest groups” by NME - opened the show for Pixies on their recent European Tour.
Starsailor, The K’s and Blondie join Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Richard Ashcroft and Tom Jones among the headliners for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2024.