Rita Sue and Bob Too starts Yorkshire Tour - show is set to come to Castleford, Ossett and Halifax

The production will visit Castleford and Ossett this month, ahead of dates in Yeadon, Halifax and Scarborough in November.

Andrew Ashley, Artistic Director of Diva Productions said: “Dunbar’s striking play continues to resonate with today’s audiences. The challenge for us as producers is getting the balance between a nostalgic comic snapshot of the 1980s and a brutal reflection of these extraordinary characters. Many of the play’s themes such as unemployment, poverty, adultery, and not least, child exploitation, still echo contemporary society which makes this play a stark reminder that we didn’t totally leave these things behind in Thatcher’s Britain.”

Back in September the cast visited the Buttershaw estate in Bradford which was once home to playwright Andrea Dunbar and was also the setting of the film adaptation which has something of a cult following. The company took the time to pose outside the former residence of the writer, as well as the former site of the Beacon Pub, now demolished, which not only was featured in key scenes in the film, but was where Dunbar collapsed suffering a brain haemorrhage in 1990 and would later die.

The cast of the production is: Dale Vaughan (Bob), Emma Hooker (Rita), Polly Lovegrove (Sue), Charlotte Spowage (Michelle), Andrew Ashley (Dad), Alison Gibson (Mum) and George North (Sam).

Rita, Sue and Bob Too is a twisted, dark and sometimes hilarious comedy drama that tells the story of Rita and Sue, two working class girls from a rundown council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle. Behind Michelle’s back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. It is only a matter of time before Michelle and Sue's parents find out and when they do sparks fly.

Remaining tour dates:

Castleford Civic, 14 - 15 October 2023

Ossett Town Hall, 19 - 22 October 2023

Yeadon Town Hall Theatre, 3 - 5 November 2023

Victoria Theatre Halifax, 12 - 13 November 2023

Scarborough Spa, 18 - 19 November 2023