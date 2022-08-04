Dance teacher Helen Hawkins is the organiser of the event, which is set to take place at Shibden Hall on Saturday at 1pm.

It was recently announced that HBO would not be picking up the show for a third series, which left fans of the show disappointed that it may never return.

“The reason I thought of a flash mob was it would be a good way to get the word out about Gentleman Jack and bring the community together,” she said.

Shibden Hall, Halifax.

“It shows love and appreciation for the show. When it was announced that it was cancelled there was an outcry of sadness.

“I thought what can I do to bring the community together?”

Anyone can join in by learning the routine, which has been posted online, and head on down to Shibden Hall, or those living further afield can film themselves and join in using #SaveGentlemanJack.

Helen has said that Gentleman Jack fans from across the globe have sent in videos but also have planned to come to Halifax to take part, including countries across Europe as well as America.

Suranne Jones plays Anne Lister in the BBC series Gentleman Jack filming at Salts Mill in Saltaire.

She said: “I can’t believe how much it’s blown up, it’s been amazing, unbelievable.

“We’ve got every corner of the world doing the dance.”

The event has had the support writer of Gentleman Jack, Sally Wainwright, as well as cast members Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle.

Over 11,600 people have also signed an online petition asking the BBC to find a way to “Save Gentleman Jack.” Creators of the petition on change.org wrote: “Gentleman Jack has actually changed lives; the BBC even commissioned and aired a documentary to this effect. It is a part of lesbian history, LGBTQ history, pride history.