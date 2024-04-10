Shalamar Greatest Hits Tour heading to Halifax with special guest Gwen Dickey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The only venue in Yorkshire to see Shalamar’s Greatest Hits Tour will be the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Tuesday, June 4.

With 18 top seventy five UK hits, 11 top forty, four top ten chart smashing singles and over 25 million records sold, the group are one of the most successful soul acts of all time.

This will be an evening to make everyone dance, forget their worries but most importantly it’ll be “A Night to Remember”.

The group will perform their greatest hits such as “A Night To Remember“, "Take That to The Bank", "Second Time Around", "Make That Move", "Dead Giveaway", “Disappearing Act”, “Dancin’ In The Sheets”, “Over and Over”, Friends” and many more.

Shalamar were also synonymous with a huge dance craze that had never seen before in the UK and Europe. Jeffrey Daniel brought the body popping phenomenon from Los Angeles and performed the first moonwalk on European TV.

Howard Hewett and Jeffrey Daniel from the classic 1982 line up maintain their distinctive performances with the daughter of Solar Records Founder Dick Griffey taking the female lead vocalist slot, a role she has held since 2001, making her the longest serving female member of the group.

Shalamar will be supported at the Victoria Theatre Halifax by special guest star Gwen Dickey, the voice of Rose Royce.

Gwen Dickey is one of the finest female vocalists of her generation – she is the voice of Rose Royce who released their first single "Car Wash" in 1976. The single peaked at number one on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and sold over a million copies in United States alone.

Rose Royce's debut album Car Wash was released the same year and sold over two million copies worldwide, winning a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack Album in 1977.

The album's final single "I'm Going Down, peaked at number 70 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and reached number ten on the R&B singles chart.