Shepherds, real sheep and even a donkey – here's what's happening this Christmas at Halifax Minster

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Halifax Minster.

As in past years, the Minster and its hard-working team of staff and supporters, is preparing to safely welcome visitors through its ancient, solid oak doors, and some of them are four-legged.

The Minster’s Christmas Eve tradition of the Christingle event will once again be taking place.

The Christingle will be in the form of a ‘walk-through’ event and visitors of all ages will be able to get that real Christmas experience.

Lights filled Halifax Minster for the Christmas Tree festival.

They will be able to wander through the Minster, illuminated by a forest of sparkling Christmas trees, to see and hear and relive the ancient Christmas Story, brought to life by Minster helpers dressed in costume in a series of tableaux.

There will be an extra treat in store as the shepherds will have real sheep and there will be real donkeys on the Minster lawns for visitors to meet.

Children will have the opportunity to make a Christingle as they meet the characters of the nativity.

As visitors wait to enter the building, they will be greeted by Elland Silver Youth Band outside the south porch playing seasonal music, and the event will end with the Minster Choir singing outside the west doors.

Vicar of Halifax Minster, Canon Hilary Barber said: “There is a lot of preparation in the run up to Christmas but all the hard work and effort definitely pays off when we see the appreciation on people’s faces as they walk through the doors.

“This year will be no exception as we repeat our walk-through Christingle event, which has been enjoyed by hundreds of visitors of all ages over the past couple of years. The idea first came about to organise the event in this way in order to continue to keep people safe during the pandemic as the Minster offers a large, well-ventilated space.

“Once again we are looking forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to this truly magical event.

"The Minster has been transformed into a winter wonderland with a forest of Christmas trees adorning almost every bit of space and along with the tableaux, this is the perfect setting for people to listen to this age-old Christmas story and see it brought to life.”

The Christingle event on Sunday, December 24, runs from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

This event is ticketed by donation to the Children's Society and tickets cost £3, with up to three accompanied children under 16 being admitted free.

Tickets are timed throughout the three-hour period to avoid overcrowding.

Tickets sell out quickly due to popularity. There will be a reserve queue in operation, but for safety reasons, access cannot be guaranteed .

For more information visit: halifaxminster.org.uk/events

Once again, the traditional midnight Eucharist service to welcome in Christmas Day takes place on Christmas Eve from 11.30pm.

This is a traditional sung service of Holy Communion for Christmas.

The Minster will be candle-lit for this service which includes Christmas carols sing by the congregation in addition to music sung by the Minster choir.

