Shibden Hall was the home of the noted 19th century diarist Anne Lister (1791 - 1840).

The Hall, dating originally from circa 1420, is a distinctive half-timbered building furnished in the styles of the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.

The venue will be open from March 1 through to November 3.

Here are some pictures of staff behind the scenes at Shibden Hall preparing to reopen to the public last year.

