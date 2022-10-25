Shibden Hall’s Winter Craft Fair is set to return to the iconic venue for 2022

Shibden Hall is currently closed for its annual winter break but will be open especially for the Winter Craft Fair on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 November, from 10am-4pm.

The Hall will be filled with stalls selling a range of local produce, including artisan crafts, in time for Christmas shopping. There will also be a number of stalls in the courtyard offering festive treats and refreshments.

Over the weekend, there will also be the reduced admission price of £4 for adults and £3 for concessions and children aged 5-16, so visitors can enjoy the fair and the historic hall for a bargain price.

Picture from a previous Shibden Winter Craft Fair

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “Shibden Hall is a wonderfully atmospheric place to visit at any time of the year, but when the Hall is beautifully decorated for the annual Winter Craft Fair it feels particularly special.

“The fair offers the perfect opportunity to make a head start on the Christmas shopping, with some unique and artisan goods on offer from local producers, which could make the perfect gift or treat for yourself.

“There’s also festive treats available and refreshments to enjoy, so you can make a day of your visit.”

It’s recommended that visitors travelling to Shibden Hall use sustainable transport methods, with a regular bus service passing the entrance to the park. If travelling by car, visitors should use the pay and display car parks in Shibden Park.

