Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing: Everything you need to know about the festival including routes and performers
The event will take place on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7.
The tradition usually attracts huge crowds as the rush cart makes it way through Sowerby Bridge and its surrounding villages over the two days.
The focal point of the procession is the sixteen feet high thatched rushcart that is is hauled down country lanes and up some steep hills by a team of strong volunteers.
The cart, with the “rush maiden” perched on top, is pulled by sixty local men dressed in Panama hats, white shirts, black trousers and clogs.
They are accompanied along the way by groups of musicians and morris dancers, providing entertainment for those who come to watch the spectacle.
What are the routes?
On Saturday the route is as follows:
St John's Church, arrive at 10am, leave at 10.35am.
Warley - The Winterburn, arrive at 11am, leave at 11.45am.
Hill Crest Bowling Club, arrive at 12pm, leave at 12.40pm.
St Patrick's Church / Shepherd's Rest Inn, arrive at 12.55pm, leave at 1.30pm.
The Navigation Inn, arrive at 1.35pm, leave at 2.20pm.
Village Restaurant, arrive at 2.30pm, leave at 3.10pm.
Christ Church / Town Square, arrive at 3.15pm, leave at 3.55pm.
St Paul's Church - presentation only, arrive at 4pm, leave at 4.10pm.
The Hollins Mill, arrive at 4.15pm, leave at 4.55pm.
The Hog’s Head Brewhouse, arrive at 5.05pm, leave at 5.50pm.
On Sunday the route is as follows:
St Peter's Church, arrive at 9.55am, leave at 11.05am.
Sowerby St Peter's Cricket Club, arrive at 11.10am, leave at 11.55am.
The Rushcart Inn, arrive at 12pm, leave at 12.45pm.
St Mary's Church, arrive at 1.10pm, leave at 1.40pm.
The Alma Inn, arrive at 1.45pm, leave at 2.30pm.
Saw Hill, arrive at 2.50pm, leave at 3pm.
Triangle Cricket Club, arrive at 3.05pm, leave at 3.30pm
St Bartholomew's Church / Old Bridge Inn, arrive at 4.45pm.
Due to the nature of the event, route and timings may be subject to last minute changes.
What’s the history of the event?
The custom dates back many centuries to when church floors consisted of little more than stones or bare earth, and rushes were used as a covering.
Each year, in late summer, the old and rotten rushes were cleared out and new ones taken to the churches. In some areas, this annual activity developed into a celebration involving revelry, music and dancing.
Who will be performing at Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing?
Some of the regular local performers include:
- Sowerby Bridge Morris
- Bradshaw Mummers
- Ryburn Longsword
- Hebden Bridge Hill Millies
Some of the visiting performers include:
- Madder Mill Molly
- Thieving Magpie
- Forest of Dean Morris
- Sutton Masque
For more information on the event visit rushbearing.com