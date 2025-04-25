Spring Market: Road closures in Brighouse town centre for event this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighouse Spring Market is set to return this weekend.

Between 7am and 6pm on Sunday (April 27) some roads will be closed in the town centre.

These include Commercial Street, Bethel Street, Market Street, Thornton Square and Park Street.

Commercial Street. Photo: Jim Fitton

Car parking for visitors and stallholders is available on Bradford Road, King Street and the other out of town car parks and is free on a Sunday in the majority of car parks, but visitors are asked to check signage to confirm.

The market will be open between 10am and 4pm.

The event will see stalls fill the streets selling everything from cheese to charms, soaps to sausages and fudge to furniture.

The independent food, drink and craft sellers will be set up on the streets, with many of the town’s shops, cafes and pubs also open for the day.

There will also West Yorkshire Rock Choir in Thornton Square as well as donkey rides just off Commercial Street and a West Yorkshire Fire Service Display at Thornton Square.

Also on that day there will be the annual St George's Day Parade.

The parade will leave the Methodist Church and travel through the town centre from just after 3pm with young people from Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Rainbows, Brownies and Guides all expected to take part.

For more information on Brighouse Spring Market visit www.visitbrighouse.co.uk