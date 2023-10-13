Stars of the British book world are set to appear at this year's Todmorden Book Festival

Best-selling authors Mick Herron and Adele Parks are just two of the writers appearing at this year’s Todmorden Book Festival which begins on Friday November 17.

Crime writer Mick Herron’s latest book The Secret Hours was recently serialised on Radio Four andhis series Slow Horses is currently delighting viewers on Channel 4.

Adele Parks’ new thriller Just Between Us is her thirteenth to hit the Sunday Times Bestseller list.

Authors Mick Herron. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Other writers appearing include award-winning poets Joelle Taylor, Zaffar Kunial and Andrew Macmillan, acclaimed novelists Linda Green, Melvin Burgess, Pete Kalu and Stephen May as well as the short story writer Naomi Booth.

Festival chair Pam Warhurst said: "We’re very proud of this year’s festival.

"With fourteen events over seven days, it is possibly our most varied and dynamic yet.”

Other highlights of the festival include a rare appearance by the best-selling non-fiction writer Victoria Smith, whose most recent book Hags – about the demonisation of middle-aged women – has been making waves this year.

There is also an exploration of the weird and ancient legends of the Todmorden area in a talk by local folklorist John Billingsley and a convivial discussion of the history and importance of the phenomenon of working men’s clubs with Pete Brown author of the book Clubland.

There will be a mix of live discussion, masterclasses, storytelling, schools performances and a special Music For The Many childrens’ poetry and music show.