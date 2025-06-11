A well-loved Calderdale village fete returns this weekend.

This year’s Midgley Village Fete takes place on Saturday, June 14 and will mark 100 years since the opening of Midgley Recreation Ground.

The biennial event – a highlight in the village calendar – will be include a host of traditional favourites including welly-wanging, children’s races, tug-of-war and the ever-popular fun dog contests.

The fete takes place at the rec from 1pm and will feature live music from four local bands into the evening, the Churn Milk Chase fell race - with entries taken on the field before 1.45pm – and terrier races.

Migley Fete returns this weekend

There will also be plenty to eat and drink, with a tea tent serving delicious home-baked treats and a real ale bar.

Fete organiser Jennifer Vale said: “We’re looking forward to a brilliant day of traditional fete fun and entertainment, celebrating 100 years of our cherished village

rec.

"Thanks to all our hard-working volunteers for bringing everything together and to Calderdale Council for their contribution to the event.

"Bring the family, bring the dog and join in a truly special day at the heart of Midgley.”