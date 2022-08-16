Sun shone down on CraggFest 2022 as crowds gathered for a weekend of music

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CraggFest was a weekend full of amazing local bands, homemade food and a bar at at the Robin Hood Inn.

The event first started in September 2014 and has evolved over the years to be a three-day event.

Some of the bands that played included The landlubbers, Jacky's Fantastics, The Tall trees, Muskrats, Red sky dawn, Roving Thieves, Repeat offenders and Elle Telford.

The organiser of the event is Jo Hull, who has the support of parents Roger and Elva Wood, the land landlady of the Robin Hood pub in Cragg Vale where CraggFest is held.

Jo said: “There was fantastic support for Craggfest 2022, the turn out was way beyond our expectations.

“The sun was out in force every day, the food and drink was well received, we managed to keep the queues down despite the heat.

"The band's sounded awesome, great talent's coming together to play at Craggfest 22 for a great cause, can't thank them enough, lots of people dancing and enjoying them selves listening to the wide range of music played over the weekend.

"Thank you to my staff and volunteers (Calder Valley Search and Rescue came and collected glasses, washed up, emptied bins as well as having to go out on a rescue call out then coming back to help again) thank you to public/customers for supporting Craggfest.”