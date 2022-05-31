The Cragg Challenge is set to return for 2022

After a two-year Covid-19 interruption, the longest continuous climb in England is set to be the scene once more for a series of running and cycling events on Sunday, September 18.

The Chair of the organising committee, Phil Rodda, announced that the usual favourites were back, and that some new cycling events would feature, following the success of the distance event trialled last time the Challenge ran in 2019.

Phil said: “In addition to the new events, we’ve also worked hard on the scheduling and logistics for the day, resulting in a much shorter road closure.

The Cragg Challenge back in 2019.

“We understand that not everyone is a runner or a cyclist and wanted to minimise disruption to residents by operating the shortest practical road closure - Cragg Road will only be closed to traffic from 8.30am until 12pm.”

The events for 2022 are confirmed as: Individual running – 10 mile; 10K; 5K; 1 mile downhill (The John Jones Dash)

Team running – The Oliver Collinge Climb (Schools Relay)

Cycling – Cycle Ascent of the longest continuous climb in England; 100Km Grimpeur; 200Km Audax

With refreshments at the Challenge Café in Royd Ices making a welcome return to the event.

Phil added: “Entries are open now for all events, with the exception of the Collinge Climb where entry information will be via participating schools. You can enter for all other events by going to the web page (www.craggchallenge.co.uk) and following the links from there.