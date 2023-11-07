News you can trust since 1853
The Gallows Pole: BBC singer headlines one-day folk festival in Todmorden

Todmorden Folk Festival have enlisted the help of Gallows Pole singer Jennifer Reid for a mini-festival in a day at Todmorden Unitarian Church on Saturday, November 18 to sing away the winter blues.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Nov 2023, 19:00 GMT
Reid, who played Barb in the hit BBC series set in Cragg Vale and filmed in Heptonstall, will lead the audience through work songs, mill songs, sea shanties and songs of spirit and determination.

She will be joined at the Singing up a Storm festival by The Ragged Trousers, Three Valleys Gospel Choir, She Shanties and local shanty legends Kimbers Men.

Jen Reid played Barb in the hit BBC series set in Cragg Vale. Picture: BBCJen Reid played Barb in the hit BBC series set in Cragg Vale. Picture: BBC
    There will be a bar serving local Eagles Crag beer, plus hot and cold food available throughout the gig so guests are invited to come hungry and wrap up warm as the Unitarian can be as cold as the sea.

    Lynne Midwinter, Director of Tod Folk Festival said: “We love to bring fantastic performers to Todmorden and are so looking forward to this event celebrating songs of work, spirit and the sea.

    "After the popularity of Sea Shanties recently why not come along to join in… lubricated by a pint or three of local beer and a bowl of Caribbean Curry of course.”

    Tickets for the event, which will take place from 5.30pm, are available from Eventbrite, Todmorden Tourist Information Centre or on the door.

    Tod Folk Festival are also reviving their popular Folk Sessions at the Hare and Hounds in Todmorden on the second Tuesday of each month starting on November 14 at 8pm.

    Anyone is welcome to join this friendly session to play, sing, join in or just spectate as long as you don’t need amplification.

