Who is playing at The Piece Hall next summer: Rock giants Crowded House set to headline outdoor show in Halifax

Australasian rock giants Crowded House are to headline a massive outdoor show in Halifax next summer.

The five-piece rock band famed for such legendary hits Don't Dream It's Over and Weather With You will head to The Piece Hall on Wednesday June 19, for an unmissable night at the historic venue’s iconic open air courtyard.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday November, 10 from ticketmaster.co.uk

The Piece Hall date is one of only a handful of shows Crowded House are performing in the UK next summer including outdoor dates at Cardiff Castle and Lincoln Castle.

Joining founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour in Halifax will be Mitchell Froom, Liam Finn and Elroy Finn.

With a career that spans almost 40 years, Crowded House have enjoyed worldwide success. They have sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and in 2016, the band was inducted into the ARIA - Australian Recording Industry Association - Hall of Fame.

Crowded House have also won several national and international awards including being named International Group of the Year at the BRIT Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.

Crowded House set to perform at The Piece Hall

The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “We’re really looking forward to yet another big name playing our iconic courtyard, next June.

"A band that’s graced the Sydney Opera House on more than one occasion is coming to Halifax – another pinch yourself moment for us.”