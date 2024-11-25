The Old Courthouse in Halifax to host Christmas Jazz with Calderdale Big Band
The band will get you “In The Mood” for the festive season when it presents Christmas Jazz at the Old Courthouse on Sunday, December 8.
From seasonal standards such as White Christmas, Winter Wonderland and Jingle Bells to timeless big band hits as well as a few more modern tunes, the programme will include something for all tastes.
The concert will also feature several songs performed by the band’s two vocalists.
Formed in 2002, the Ripponden-based ensemble has been performing around Calderdale and further afield for more than 20 years, including regular appearances at Marsden Jazz Festival.
The performance begins at 3pm. A selection of refreshments will be available during the interval.
Tickets are priced £12 plus a small booking fee.
For more information or to book tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/calderdalemusic/christmas-jazz-at-the-old-courthouse-with-calderdale-big-band/e-bvyypd