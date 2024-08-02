Halifax’s Piece Hall celebrated its seventh anniversary by welcoming its 16 millionth visitor.

Sharna Bradford, 30 and from Gomersal, came through the gates to watch Noel Gallagher last night just as the footfall counters showed the landmark number since the iconic building reopened had been reached.

She was greeted by BBC 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins who presented her with a free Club 1779 membership and an upgrade to a VIP experience in the Live at Lounge for the show.

The Piece Hall reopened on August 1 – Yorkshire Day – 2017 after a major transformation project.

Its stunning historic courtyard is now home to more than 30 independent businesses, including cafés, bars and shops plus an escape room and a retro gaming arcade.

Thanks to its partnership with Cuffe and Taylor, it has now become widely known as a top music venue.

CEO of The Piece Hall Trust Nicky Chance Thompson said: “What a privilege to help this extravagant vision by Calderdale Council become a reality.

"With the support of our many partners, tenants, board of trustees, patrons, ambassadors, funders, staff team and army of volunteers we’ve really achieved something incredibly special over the last seven years.

“We’ve hosted hundreds of events from free craft workshops to sell out shows by rock and roll superstars and everything in between including being a film set for major TV shows bringing Hollywood actors to the courtyard.

“Our progress has been recognised by multiple awards, we’ve been honoured with a royal visit, and importantly The Piece Hall’s growing global reputation has brought a reinvigorated sense of pride to the town, all while preserving this precious building for future generations and supercharging the regeneration of Calderdale.

“How amazing it now is to have welcomed our 16 millionth visitor on our anniversary and on Yorkshire Day.”

This year’s Live at The Piece Hall is the venue’s biggest yet, with 34 concerts from global music stars including Blondie, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Korn and Fat Boy Slim.

The shows will attract almost 200,000 people – more than most of the UK’s biggest music festivals.