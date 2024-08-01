"What a privilege to play here!” - Bill Bailey played first headline comedy gig at the Piece Hall in Halifax

In a landmark show for The Piece Hall, Halifax – the first headline comedy gig in the courtyard – Bill hailed the venue as ‘Venice of the North’, the ‘St Mark’s Piazza of Cloth’, and opened the night by saying: “What a beautiful building. What a privilege to play here!”

The show blended a mix of musical styles, from hymns to metal, to Chopin, via the dulcet tones of the supermarket checkout and car horns.

Opening the show was stand-up Tom Toal, followed by The Jennifer Ewan Band.

The series continues today with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Andrew Cushin, with Richard Ashcroft and Apollo Junction on Friday and The Stranglers and Buzzcocks on Saturday.

Final tickets are on sale now via ticketmaster.co.uk

