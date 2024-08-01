"What a privilege to play here!” - Bill Bailey played first headline comedy gig at the Piece Hall in Halifax

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 11:46 BST
Musical maestro and comedy great Bill Bailey launched the latest set of shows at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall with a night of music and laughter.

In a landmark show for The Piece Hall, Halifax – the first headline comedy gig in the courtyard – Bill hailed the venue as ‘Venice of the North’, the ‘St Mark’s Piazza of Cloth’, and opened the night by saying: “What a beautiful building. What a privilege to play here!”

The show blended a mix of musical styles, from hymns to metal, to Chopin, via the dulcet tones of the supermarket checkout and car horns.

Opening the show was stand-up Tom Toal, followed by The Jennifer Ewan Band.

The series continues today with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Andrew Cushin, with Richard Ashcroft and Apollo Junction on Friday and The Stranglers and Buzzcocks on Saturday.

Musical maestro and comedy great Bill Bailey launched the latest set of shows at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall with a night of music and laughter.

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

Musical maestro and comedy great Bill Bailey launched the latest set of shows at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall with a night of music and laughter.

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

Bill hailed the venue as 'Venice of the North', the 'St Mark's Piazza of Cloth'

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

This was the first headline comedy gig in the courtyard

Photo: Cuffe and Taylor/The Piece Hall

