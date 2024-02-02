The Piece Hall: Take That fan calls to get band to perform in Halifax
Becky Williams has been posting videos on Facebook urging the group to perform a gig at The Piece Hall.
The historic venue will host a number of popular music acts this summer including Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne and McFly to name a few.
Becky, who has been a Take That fan for over 30 years, started posting videos 18 weeks ago.
She said: “I did one when there tickets went on sale just as a joke initially saying come to the Piece Hall.
"The more people said it wouldn’t happen the more I thought I’d prove them wrong!”
Take That’s Gary Barlow has performed in Halifax before.
Back in 2017 the singer songwriter played 34 dates in 24 intimate venues, including the Victoria Theatre.