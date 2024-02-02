Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Becky Williams has been posting videos on Facebook urging the group to perform a gig at The Piece Hall.

The historic venue will host a number of popular music acts this summer including Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Rick Astley, Jess Glynne and McFly to name a few.

Becky, who has been a Take That fan for over 30 years, started posting videos 18 weeks ago.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

She said: “I did one when there tickets went on sale just as a joke initially saying come to the Piece Hall.

"The more people said it wouldn’t happen the more I thought I’d prove them wrong!”

Take That’s Gary Barlow has performed in Halifax before.