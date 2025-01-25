These sporting legends are coming to The Victoria Theatre in Halifax in 2025

By Abigail Kellett
Published 25th Jan 2025, 19:00 BST
The Victoria Theatre Halifax has announced a series of events featuring some of the biggest names in sporting history.

Here are the sporting legends that will be taking to the stage in Halifax this year:

An Evening with Sir Bradley Wiggins

Gear up for an exhilarating evening with cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins on Sunday, February 16, at 7.30pm.

Sir Bradley, a five-time Olympic gold medallist and the 2012 Tour de France winner, will delve into his remarkable career, sharing his journey from a young track cyclist to conquering the Tour de France.

An Evening with Jimmy White, Ken Doherty & John Virgo

The Victoria Theatre Halifax presents An Evening with Snooker Legends Jimmy White, Ken Doherty, and John Virgo on Friday, February 21, at 7.30pm.

Witness a few frames of snooker played by the maestros, followed by an engaging Q&A session.

An Evening with Sir Geoff Hurst

Don't miss your chance to see the legendary footballer Sir Geoff Hurst on his farewell tour at The Victoria Theatre Halifax on Thursday, March 6 at 7.30pm.

Sir Geoff, best known for his history-making hat-trick in the 1966 World Cup Final, will take you on a captivating journey through his illustrious career, spanning over two decades.

An Evening with Lord Ian Botham

Cricket fans, here's your chance to witness the legendary Lord Ian Botham on Wednesday, June 25, at 7.30pm for an unforgettable evening with this iconic all-rounder.

Lord Botham will discuss his remarkable career, including his participation in over 100 Test matches for England, and share his thoughts on the modern game.

For more information on these events visit www.victoriatheatre.co.uk/whats-on

