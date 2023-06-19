News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

Things to do for kids: Blood and bugs at pop-up pathology exhibition at Halifax's Eureka! Museum

Budding pathologists will be able to get tips from experts at a pop-up exhibition at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

Pathologists from Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust are hosting a special display tomorrow (Tuesday) and on Thursday as part of National Pathology Week.

To help explain their work dealing with how illnesses and diseases work, they will be inviting children to get hands-on with activities including playing with fake blood, learning where different bugs hide in the body, dressing up as laboratory staff and looking down a microscope at different tissue types.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anu Rajgopal, Clinical Director of Pathology at the trust, said: “We are so excited to be at Eureka! this week helping to inspire the next generation of pathologists.

Pathologists Anu Rajgopal and Claire Shepherd-Cutler outside Eureka!Pathologists Anu Rajgopal and Claire Shepherd-Cutler outside Eureka!
Pathologists Anu Rajgopal and Claire Shepherd-Cutler outside Eureka!
Most Popular

    “We’re often an unseen part of the NHS, but we’re hoping that through this exhibition children and their families gain an understanding of the important work of our teams and maybe even think about a career in pathology in the future.”

    Jenny Parker, Play and Learning Manager at Eureka! said: “It’s great to have the CHFT team at Eureka! this week. With Calderdale Royal just up the road, it’s been wonderful to partner with a local organisation to help inspire local youngsters to learn about the fascinating science of pathology.”

    Piece Hall gigs: Photos from brilliant UB40 featuring Ali Campbell show at Halifax's Piece Hall

    Related topics:HalifaxMuseum