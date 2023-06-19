Pathologists from Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust are hosting a special display tomorrow (Tuesday) and on Thursday as part of National Pathology Week.

To help explain their work dealing with how illnesses and diseases work, they will be inviting children to get hands-on with activities including playing with fake blood, learning where different bugs hide in the body, dressing up as laboratory staff and looking down a microscope at different tissue types.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anu Rajgopal, Clinical Director of Pathology at the trust, said: “We are so excited to be at Eureka! this week helping to inspire the next generation of pathologists.

Pathologists Anu Rajgopal and Claire Shepherd-Cutler outside Eureka!

Most Popular

“We’re often an unseen part of the NHS, but we’re hoping that through this exhibition children and their families gain an understanding of the important work of our teams and maybe even think about a career in pathology in the future.”