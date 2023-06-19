News you can trust since 1853
Piece Hall gigs: Photos from brilliant UB40 featuring Ali Campbell show at Halifax's Piece Hall

Not even torrential rain could dampen spirits at last night’s (Sunday’s) UB40 featuring Ali Campbell show in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST

The British reggae superstars played to a sell-out crowd at The Piece Hall.

The crowd were treated to classics including ‘Homely Girl’, ‘Many Rivers To Cross’ and, of course, ‘Red, Red Wine’.

The group even paid tribute to the wet conditions with a cover of Prince’s iconic ‘Purple Rain’, and closed the night with encore performances of ‘Kingston Town’ and a rousing sing-along rendition of ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’.

Warming up the crowd before the headliners were Reggae Roast.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues with Queens Of The Stone Age tomorrow (Tuesday), The War On Drugs on Wednesday, Rag’n’Bone Man on Friday and The Jacksons on Saturday, plus many more amazing artists right through until August.

A sell-out crowd enjoyed the show.

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from brilliant UB40 featuring Ali Campbell show at Halifax's Piece Hall

A sell-out crowd enjoyed the show. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Support band were Reggae Roast.

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from brilliant UB40 featuring Ali Campbell show at Halifax's Piece Hall

Support band were Reggae Roast. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Ali Campbell on stage.

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from brilliant UB40 featuring Ali Campbell show at Halifax's Piece Hall

Ali Campbell on stage. Photos by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

Support came from Reggae Roast.

Piece Hall gigs: Photos from brilliant UB40 featuring Ali Campbell show at Halifax's Piece Hall

Support came from Reggae Roast. Photos by Cuffe and Talor and The Piece Hall Photo: Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall

