Not even torrential rain could dampen spirits at last night’s (Sunday’s) UB40 featuring Ali Campbell show in Halifax.

The British reggae superstars played to a sell-out crowd at The Piece Hall.

The crowd were treated to classics including ‘Homely Girl’, ‘Many Rivers To Cross’ and, of course, ‘Red, Red Wine’.

The group even paid tribute to the wet conditions with a cover of Prince’s iconic ‘Purple Rain’, and closed the night with encore performances of ‘Kingston Town’ and a rousing sing-along rendition of ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’.

Warming up the crowd before the headliners were Reggae Roast.

This summer’s record-breaking Live at The Piece Hall continues with Queens Of The Stone Age tomorrow (Tuesday), The War On Drugs on Wednesday, Rag’n’Bone Man on Friday and The Jacksons on Saturday, plus many more amazing artists right through until August.

