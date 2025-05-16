Town Festival of Music and Words is returning to Halifax with a jam-packed line-up.

Founded by independent businesses The Book Corner and The Grayston Unity, the now-annual celebration will take place between October 9 and October 19 at venues across Halifax.

It will feature live music, authors, in conversations sessions and poetry events.

The festival’s organisers say, as ever they are committed to highlighting local talent as well as inviting artists and authors from further afield.

Stuart Maconie is coming to Halifax for Town Festival

This year’s programme includes music from Villagers, who will perform at Halifax Minster, a performance from hotly-tipped band Getdown Services and conversations with BBC DJs Stuart Maconie and Elizabeth Alker, Pulp’s Nick Banks and many more.

Michael Ainsworth of The Grayston Unity said: “‘It’s our biggest and best festival yet and we are really pleased at the quality and breadth of the line-up.

"It’s a joy to work together in partnership to curate it.”

Sarah Shaw from The Book Corner added: “We feel proud and excited to join forces with The Grayston Unity to present such a fantastic programme of events.

"The festival is a brilliant opportunity to bring people of all ages together, a community event for the people of Halifax and beyond.”

This year’s festival will see events held at The Book Corner, The Grayston Unity, Halifax Minster, Calderdale Industrial Museum, Arden Road

Social and The Meandering Bear.

It is sponsored by Discover Halifax.

To view the full programme, find out more information about the festival and book tickets visit www.bookcornerhalifax.com/town/ or www.thegraystonunity.co.uk .