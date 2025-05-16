Things to do in Halifax: Pulp star and BBC DJs coming to Halifax for annual celebration of music and words that is 'biggest and best yet'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th May 2025, 19:00 BST
Town Festival of Music and Words is returning to Halifax with a jam-packed line-up.

Founded by independent businesses The Book Corner and The Grayston Unity, the now-annual celebration will take place between October 9 and October 19 at venues across Halifax.

Most Popular

    It will feature live music, authors, in conversations sessions and poetry events.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The festival’s organisers say, as ever they are committed to highlighting local talent as well as inviting artists and authors from further afield.

    Stuart Maconie is coming to Halifax for Town Festivalplaceholder image
    Stuart Maconie is coming to Halifax for Town Festival

    This year’s programme includes music from Villagers, who will perform at Halifax Minster, a performance from hotly-tipped band Getdown Services and conversations with BBC DJs Stuart Maconie and Elizabeth Alker, Pulp’s Nick Banks and many more.

    Michael Ainsworth of The Grayston Unity said: “‘It’s our biggest and best festival yet and we are really pleased at the quality and breadth of the line-up.

    "It’s a joy to work together in partnership to curate it.”

    Sarah Shaw from The Book Corner added: “We feel proud and excited to join forces with The Grayston Unity to present such a fantastic programme of events.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "The festival is a brilliant opportunity to bring people of all ages together, a community event for the people of Halifax and beyond.”

    This year’s festival will see events held at The Book Corner, The Grayston Unity, Halifax Minster, Calderdale Industrial Museum, Arden Road

    Social and The Meandering Bear.

    It is sponsored by Discover Halifax.

    To view the full programme, find out more information about the festival and book tickets visit www.bookcornerhalifax.com/town/ or www.thegraystonunity.co.uk .

    Related topics:HalifaxPulpBBC
    News you can trust since 1853
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice