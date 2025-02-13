Things to do in school holidays: What's on at Halifax's Eureka this February half-term

By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Feb 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 09:48 BST
There is plenty of half-term fun to be had at Eureka! The National Children’s Museum in Halifax.

From Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 23, the boffins from Noisy Toys will be at the museum holding daily drop-in sessions with their amazing Acousatron.

    This ever-changing sound space can be controlled by children using everyday objects and salvaged instruments.

    There will also be craft activities for under fives exploring a ‘colour carnival’ theme, as well as all he usual fantastic Eureka! exhibits.

    For more information and to pre-book a visit visit www.eureka.org.uk .

