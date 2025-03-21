Things to do in West Yorkshire: Best-selling author signing copies of her books in Halifax this weekend

By Sarah Fitton
Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:25 BST

A best-selling author will be in Halifax this weekend signing copied of her latest novel which is set in the town.

Linda Green will be at The Book Corner in The Piece Hall on Saturday, March 22 from 2.30pm to sign copies of ‘The Woman With All The Answers’.

The book tells the story of 52-year-old Michelle Banks, who is stunned when her smart speaker reveals that she’s really ‘Pauline from Halifax’ and has gone rogue to help her through a midlife meltdown.

The novel is set in Halifax and several chapters take place at The Piece Hall.

Linda Green will be in Halifax this weekend

Ms Green, 55, said: “It feels very apt to be coming to The Piece Hall to sign copies of my new novel at The Book Corner, when part of it is actually set there.

“Ten of my previous novels have been set in the Calder Valley and my stories were set in this beautiful part of the world before Sally Wainwright brought it to the attention of the world through her TV dramas.

“The Woman with All the Answers is very much a Yorkshire novel and my Alexa – who we get to know as Pauline from Halifax – speaks in broad Yorkshire dialect when she’s not in work mode.

“It’s a funny, feel-good novel for any middle-aged woman who has felt invisible or unappreciated and shows how female friendship and solidarity can make all the difference when you are in that sandwich generation juggling looking after elderly relatives and teenage children.”

Ms Green’s previous novels include ‘The Last Thing She Told Me’ - a Richard and Judy Book Club pick - and ‘One Moment’, which was selected for the Radio 2 Book Club.

Both were set in the Calder Valley, where Ms Green lived for 12 years before moving to Bingley.

