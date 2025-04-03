Things to do in West Yorkshire: Easter Egg Trail begins in Brighouse this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy April in Brighouse begins with an Easter Egg hunt across the town centre, activities for children on school holidays, and fun for all the family.

From Saturday, April 5 to Monday, April 21, 23 shops and businesses will be the home for 23 beautifully decorated porcelain eggs.

Each one will be in the window with a letter attached and each letter makes up one of four words for hunters to unscramble.

Once worked out, and the Golden Egg discovered, entries can be submitted for the chance to win one of three Easter Goody Bags which have been filled with treats from Brighouse shops.

The trail map also contains puzzles and quizzes and they can be picked up from the BID Office on Bradford Road, any of the shops and businesses taking part across the town, or downloaded online at www.visitbrighouse.co.uk/easter

As well as the Easter Egg Trail there will be some other free fun activities taking place during the school holidays:

On Wednesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 16, there will be chances to meet Alice and the Easter Bunny who will be ‘hopping’ up across the town centre through the day.

On Wednesday, April 9 and Wednesday, April 16, at 1pm there will be bubbletastic fun with wands, foam blowers and magic at a Bubble Workshop at Brighouse Central Methodist Church.

Helen Holdsworth, project manager of the Brighouse BID, said: “We have a cracking two weeks full of Easter fun planned in Brighouse and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone out and about visiting, hunting for the colourful eggs and popping into the shops, cafes and businesses for treats, gifts and essentials.

“Hop down to the town, keep your eyes peeled, and enjoy our free activities and entertainment.

"We hope that families will call down and enjoy what Brighouse has to offer during the Easter break.”