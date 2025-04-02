St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield saw thousands of pupils through its doors over the decades before it closed in 2013.
After the school closed the school became Westbrook Academy for the CBBC show Hank Zipzer and most notably became Ackley Bridge College in 2016 for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge.
Planning permission has recently been approved to demolish the site.
Take a look at these pictures of the inside and outside of the school over the years.
What is happening to St Catherine's Catholic High School – Fire and vandal-hit Halifax school where hit TV show filmed will be demolished
