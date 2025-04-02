Take a look inside the former Halifax high school that was used to film Channel 4's Ackley Bridge as it's set to be demolished

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 08:15 BST
We’re taking a look inside the former Halifax high school that has been used as a filming location in TV shows over the years.

St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield saw thousands of pupils through its doors over the decades before it closed in 2013.

After the school closed the school became Westbrook Academy for the CBBC show Hank Zipzer and most notably became Ackley Bridge College in 2016 for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge.

Planning permission has recently been approved to demolish the site.

Take a look at these pictures of the inside and outside of the school over the years.

A look outside St Catherine's High School after it was transformed into Ackley Bridge College for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge

1. St Catherine's

A look outside St Catherine's High School after it was transformed into Ackley Bridge College for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge Photo: Charles Round

A view of St Catherine's Catholic High School, Holmfield back in 2013.

2. St Catherine's

A view of St Catherine's Catholic High School, Holmfield back in 2013. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

St Catherine's Catholic High School back in 2013

3. St Catherine's

St Catherine's Catholic High School back in 2013 Photo: Charles Round

St Catherine's Catholic High School back in 2013

4. St Catherine's

St Catherine's Catholic High School back in 2013 Photo: Charles Round

