St Catherine’s Catholic High School in Holmfield saw thousands of pupils through its doors over the decades before it closed in 2013.

After the school closed the school became Westbrook Academy for the CBBC show Hank Zipzer and most notably became Ackley Bridge College in 2016 for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge.

Planning permission has recently been approved to demolish the site.

Take a look at these pictures of the inside and outside of the school over the years.

1 . St Catherine's A look outside St Catherine's High School after it was transformed into Ackley Bridge College for the Channel 4 series Ackley Bridge

2 . St Catherine's A view of St Catherine's Catholic High School, Holmfield back in 2013.

3 . St Catherine's St Catherine's Catholic High School back in 2013