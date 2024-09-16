Things to do in West Yorkshire: Stuart Maconie, John Hegley and many more authors, musicians and DJs announced for Halifax's Town Festival 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Town Festival takes place between October 10 and October 20 and will see events taking place across Halifax.
The event was founded in 2017 by two independent businesses – The Book Corner and The Grayston Unity.
This year will be the largest festival yet, running over two weekends and featuring more than 40 live music performances, author events, walking tours, film screenings, DJ sets, workshops, poetry sessions and a specially-commissioned art exhibition.
Many of the events are free and are aimed at highlighting local talent as well as inviting artists and authors from further afield.
This year’s programme includes DJ and author Stuart Maconie who will be in conversation and speaking about his book ‘The Full English’ at The Grayston Unity on Saturday, October 12 at 5pm.
Other highlights include music from Lanterns on the Lake at Halifax Minster and an afternoon of conversation with feminist historian, author and Anne Lister expert Jill Liddington.
This year also marks 40 years in the business for both Michael Ainsworth, owner of The Grayston Unity, and Sarah Shaw, manager of The Book
Corner – amounting to an impressive 80 years of expertise between them.
"It’s our biggest and best festival yet and we are really pleased at the quality and breadth of the line up,” said Michael.
"It’s a joy to work together in partnership to curate it.”
Sarah added: “We at The Book Corner feel proud and excited to join forces with The Grayston Unity to present such a fantastic programme of events.
"The festival is a brilliant opportunity to bring people of all ages together, a community event for the people of Halifax and beyond."
Events will take place at The Book Corner, The Grayston Unity, Halifax Minster, Calderdale Industrial Museum, Culturedale Pop Up Gallery and The Meandering Bear.
To view the full programme and book tickets visit www.bookcornerhalifax.com/town/
The festival is supported by Halifax BID, Calderdale Council and CultureDale as part of the year of creative and cultural activities to mark Calderdale’s 50th anniversary.