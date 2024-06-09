Things to do in West Yorkshire with kids: 49 photos from a brilliant day at yesterday's Halifax Gala

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jun 2024, 18:38 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 18:39 BST
The sun was shining for another fantastic Halifax Gala yesterday.

The event’s crowds were treated to a feast of entertainment at Manor Heath Park, from funfair rides and games to a host of charity stalls.

The event kicked off with the traditional procession winding through Halifax town centre.

Many people stopped and lined the streets as it made its way from the car park of Eureka! Children’s Museum to Manor Heath Park.

There was plenty to see, including people in costumes on decorated floats, groups marching through the streets, classic cars, tractors and much more.

Then on the gala field, there was a plethora of entertainment for people to enjoy, including face painting, dance workshops from Annapurna Dance, stilt walkers and lots more.

The annual event gives charities from across Halifax the chance to raise some much-needed funds.

All photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

If you have a story to share or an event you would like us to cover, you can email us at [email protected].

Related topics:West YorkshireHalifax