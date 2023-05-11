Things to do near Halifax: Calderdale town preparing for fairground rides, market, face painting and duck race
Todmorden is preparing to host a day of fun and duck race.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th May 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
The event takes place on Sunday, May 28 between 11am and 3pm in Todmorden town centre.
Tickets to sponsor a duck are £1 each and are available from Dawson ironmongers, Bella’s dessert bar and Spuds & Puds in Todmorden. The day will also feature an artisan market, fairground rides, carnival games and face painting.
The duck race will start at 1pm.
