Things to do near Halifax: Calderdale town preparing for fairground rides, market, face painting and duck race

Todmorden is preparing to host a day of fun and duck race.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th May 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read

The event takes place on Sunday, May 28 between 11am and 3pm in Todmorden town centre.

Tickets to sponsor a duck are £1 each and are available from Dawson ironmongers, Bella’s dessert bar and Spuds & Puds in Todmorden. The day will also feature an artisan market, fairground rides, carnival games and face painting.

The duck race will start at 1pm.

The event takes place in TodmordenThe event takes place in Todmorden
    Are you holding an event in Calderdale? Email us with details at [email protected]

