Goldsfest is back for 2025.

The day of live music, food and fun takes place at Goldfields in Greetland on Saturday, July 5.

Organisers say the event is “a celebration for all ages” and will include performances from Callum Butterworth – as seen on The Voice and most recently runner-up on ITV’s Starstruck – Jimbo Lynch, Henry Oliver and Oasis tribute act Standing on the Shoulders of Oasis.