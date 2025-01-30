Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tractors and other farm vehicles will park up at Halifax’s Piece Hall for a weekend of fun.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicles will be in the historic courtyard during the first weekend of half-term – Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16.

Tractor fans young and old will be able to take a good look at vintage and modern tractors, and learn about the machinery that fuels our farms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The showcase will be open between 9.30am and 5pm on the Saturday and 9.30am and 3pm on the Sunday.

Tractors will be in The Piece Hall courtyard

The Piece Hall is also holding a tractor trail between 11am and 3pm every day from Saturday, February 15 until Wednesday, February 19.

Young explorers will become farm helpers on a mission to track down escaped animals hidden in the shop windows around the historic building.

There will also be farm-themed crafts in the learning studio for children to take part, with no booking required.