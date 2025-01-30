Things to do with at half-term in West Yorkshire: Fleet of tractors to descend on Halifax's historic Piece Hall
The vehicles will be in the historic courtyard during the first weekend of half-term – Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16.
Tractor fans young and old will be able to take a good look at vintage and modern tractors, and learn about the machinery that fuels our farms.
The showcase will be open between 9.30am and 5pm on the Saturday and 9.30am and 3pm on the Sunday.
The Piece Hall is also holding a tractor trail between 11am and 3pm every day from Saturday, February 15 until Wednesday, February 19.
Young explorers will become farm helpers on a mission to track down escaped animals hidden in the shop windows around the historic building.
There will also be farm-themed crafts in the learning studio for children to take part, with no booking required.