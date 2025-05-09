Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prehistoric creatures will be making an appearance at a Calderdale park this weekend.

Dino Fun World will be at Centre Vale Park in Todmorden tomorrow (May 10) and Sunday, May 11.

Organisers are promising a wide range of inflatables, a dino trail, fairground rides, face painting and dinosaur shows.

‘Terry the Triceratops’ and ‘Reggie the Raptor’ will also be roaming the park.

Tickets are just £3.50 with bonus ride tokens available online at https://tickettiger.co.uk/events/43/

Gates are open from noon until 6.30pm.

Admission tickets give visitors access to the site all day, while bounce tokens can be bought in advance in special bonus packs ranging from six to 24 tokens.

Timetable for the day:

Noon – Meet the babies puppet show

12.30pm – Professor Flint’s Dino Adventure

1.15pm – Doctor Stone and Terry the Triceratops

1.30pm – Doctor Stone and Reggie the Raptor

2pm – Smilie the Dino Hunter and magic show

2.15pm – Meet the babies puppet show

2.30pm – Professor Flint’s Dino Adventure

3.15pm – Doctor Stone and Terry the Triceratops

3.30pm – Smilie the Dino Hunter and magic show

3.45pm – Doctor Stone and Reggie the Raptor

4pm – Meet the babies puppet show

4.30pm – Professor Flint’s Dino Adventure

5.15pm – Doctor Stone and Terry the Triceratops