Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire: Dinosaurs to descend on Halifax park this weekend - and they are bringing rides and inflatables too
A feast of fun for all young paleontologists is taking place at a Halifax park this weekend.
Dino Fun World will be at Manor Heath Park from noon until 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a host of dinosaur-themed attractions, from puppet shows and a trail to the chance to watch dinosaur eggs hatch.
There will also be dinosaurs walking about the park, children’s rides and inflatables.
And children will have the chance to help the dinosaur keepers feed the prehistoric creatures and learn fascinating facts.
Admission is £3 and then tokens can be bought inside to access the entertainment and activities.
