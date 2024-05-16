Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A feast of fun for all young paleontologists is taking place at a Halifax park this weekend.

Dino Fun World will be at Manor Heath Park from noon until 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a host of dinosaur-themed attractions, from puppet shows and a trail to the chance to watch dinosaur eggs hatch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be dinosaurs walking about the park, children’s rides and inflatables.

The event takes place at Manor Heath Park in Halifax this weekend

And children will have the chance to help the dinosaur keepers feed the prehistoric creatures and learn fascinating facts.