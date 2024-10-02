Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire: Pumpkin picking opens for autumn at Calderdale farm this weekend

By Sarah Fitton
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 10:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pumpkin season is here and a Calderdale farm is inviting people to pick their own from this weekend.

Pumpkins On T’Hill, at Hole Head Farm in Ripponden, opens for pumpkin picking from Saturday (October 5) right through until Halloween on Thursday, October 31.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as a host of pumpkins to choose from, the farm has ride-on tractors for little ones to enjoy, a bouncy castle, face painting

and refreshments.

From the left, Isaac Warburton, seven, Dominique Crankshaw, Willow the dog and George Warburton at last year's pumpkin pickingFrom the left, Isaac Warburton, seven, Dominique Crankshaw, Willow the dog and George Warburton at last year's pumpkin picking
From the left, Isaac Warburton, seven, Dominique Crankshaw, Willow the dog and George Warburton at last year's pumpkin picking

For more information and to book, visit Pumpkins on T’Hill’s website at https://eventsonthehill.co.uk/pumpkins-on-thill/

There is also pumpkin fun taking place in Hebden Bridge with the return of the Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail.

The popular autumn event takes place on Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 between 10am and 4pm across Hebden Bridge town centre.

Related topics:CalderdaleWest YorkshireHebden Bridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.