Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighouse Gala is back for 2024 – but it is not taking place at its usual site.

Because of flood defence work taking place at Wellholme Park, the gala will be held on Saturday at Lane Head Recreation Ground, off Halifax Road.

What will be the same will be the usual day of entertainment and activities, all aimed at supporting local charities and community organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gala procession will kick off the event, starting at noon from Commercial Street, heading through Brighouse, up Bonegate Road, onto Garden Road and onto Lane Head Recreation Ground for around 12.45pm.

Brighouse Gala parade

The parade will include brightly-dressed floats, walking groups, fancy dress contestants, majorettes and a team from Handmade Productions.

At the main gala ground, there will be performances from majorettes, cheerleaders, music acts and more, as well as a dog show, more than 30 attractions and stalls and a food court.

Due to limited parking availability, visitors are being encouraged to use public transport or walk to the venue.

This year admission to the gala is free and no tickets are needed.

The gala usually comes to an end at around 4pm.