Things to do with kids in West Yorkshire this weekend: What time Brighouse Gala procession starts as popular event returns at new location
Because of flood defence work taking place at Wellholme Park, the gala will be held on Saturday at Lane Head Recreation Ground, off Halifax Road.
What will be the same will be the usual day of entertainment and activities, all aimed at supporting local charities and community organisations.
The gala procession will kick off the event, starting at noon from Commercial Street, heading through Brighouse, up Bonegate Road, onto Garden Road and onto Lane Head Recreation Ground for around 12.45pm.
The parade will include brightly-dressed floats, walking groups, fancy dress contestants, majorettes and a team from Handmade Productions.
At the main gala ground, there will be performances from majorettes, cheerleaders, music acts and more, as well as a dog show, more than 30 attractions and stalls and a food court.
Due to limited parking availability, visitors are being encouraged to use public transport or walk to the venue.
This year admission to the gala is free and no tickets are needed.
The gala usually comes to an end at around 4pm.
For more details visit https://brighousecharitygala.org.uk/