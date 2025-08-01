A free Halifax festival is taking place this weekend.

People’s Park Festival returns on Sunday (August 3) in celebration of South Asian Heritage Month.

From 11am to 8pm there will be a rich mix of film, food, performances and music in the park showcasing Calderdale’s vibrant, multicultural identity.

The event has been produced as a partnership between Calderdale Council, Radio Sangam and the community.

Councillor Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, said: “When we brought back the iconic People’s Park Festival as part of the Year of Culture 2024, we were blown away with the response.

"People came along to the event in their thousands and it was a real celebration of the diversity of Calderdale’s culture.

“Seeing it return this year is testament to the success and legacy of the Year of Culture, opening up inclusive events and cultural experiences to more people.

“We are proud to showcase Calderdale’s longstanding tradition of inclusion and togetherness.”