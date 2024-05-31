Three Calderdale dancers set to shine onstage in professional production of Swan Lake at Victoria Theatre Halifax

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Calderdale dancers are getting ready to perform onstage in the English Youth Ballet’s (EYB) production of Swan Lake.

The lavish production will star eight international principal dancers and showcase the talents of 80 young dancers from throughout Yorkshire.

The show will be at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax on June 7 and 8.

Nicole Hindle

Nicole Hindle, 13, lives in Northowram and will be dancing the role of a swan in the production.

The Rastrick High student said: “Dancing is important to me because I can express how I feel and it makes me feel more confident.

“I was really surprised when I found out I got a place in EYB. I was so excited to work with professionals but also a bit nervous.

“It can be challenging doing the dances, but I know it will make me stronger and a better dancer.

Isla Baines

“I’m excited to show off everything we have learnt, as we have all put a lot of effort into our dances.”

Isla Baines, 10, lives in Sowerby Bridge and will dance the role of a Cygnet in Swan Lake.

Isla said: “I started dancing when I was 2 1/2 years old at Strickland Cook Theatre school in Halifax.

"My mum booked me in for a hobby to try and I've loved it ever since.

Anneliese Mallas

“Dancing is important to me because I feel so happy when I'm dancing and when I dance it makes any worries go away.”

Anneliese Mallas, 16, lives in Bradshaw and is a student at North Halifax Grammar School.

Anneliese will dance the role of a swan and said: “Being a swan is a very difficult role as you have to be able to use your peripheral vision to ensure you are always aligned with the people around you.

"It’s very tricky to assess the space around you at all times during the scenes when we’re dancing and when we’re not - you don’t want to run out of room and not perform to your maximum potential but you also can’t allow yourself to become out of sync with the other dancers.”