Tickets go on sale this weekend for Brodstock Music Festival - here's where they will be available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual music gig celebrates its tenth anniversary on Saturday, June 22 and tickets go on sale this Saturday (March 9) at 10.30am from the Old Brodleians Rugby Club in Hipperholme.

The family-friendly Brodstock Music Festival has grown to attract almost 6000 people every Summer since it started in 2014 and raised almost £200,000 for good causes.

Organisers are hoping for their eighth consecutive sell out and are advising people not to delay in purchasing their tickets in order to avoid any disappointment.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brodstock Music Festival at Old Brodleians Rugby Union Football Club last year.

Most Popular

For information about the event on June 22 visit www.brodstock.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 60 bands have performed on the Brodstock Main Stage over the last nine festivals.

Here is the line-up so far for this year’s festival.

Revo Street Band

Recently formed in June 2023; the Revo Street Band are a high energy outfit and slightly different to the norm. Trumpets to drums to saxes to bass guitar, playing rock and pop.

This 22-piece group (the biggest to ever play Brodstock) originates from a Scouts band in Queensbury and have quite a wide age range, with the youngest band member being 15.

Bea Badilla, the dynamic funk and pop sensation, is a 20-year-old Filipino singer-songwriter and guitarist from Siddal. With influences such as Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder and Tina Turner, she brings a blend of soul, pop and disco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four mates from Mirfield, ‘The Slates’ are a young, rising-to-the-top indie-rock band who have already racked up over 150,000 streams of their music on Spotify and other major streaming platforms. Formed in the summer of 2019; Louis, Joe, Jude and Zak have since played iconic festivals such as Isle of Wight and YNot.

The Slates

With band members based just up the road from the Hipperholme festival site, and others from beyond the border into Bradford; Age Against the Machine is a five piece covers band that play great music at venues all around Yorkshire.

Displaced are a young female fronted, local rock trio who hail from Halifax & Huddersfield. Playing a range of songs from Led Zeppelin to Fleetwood Mac, The Police to Queen we have Georgina (Singer/Bassist), Aidan (Drummer) and Sam (Guitarist).

The Sequels will perform. Formed back in 2006; Mark, Mark, Gaz & Dan were part of an originals band named The Stolen when they created a local buzz playing shows throughout Yorkshire, Manchester and Liverpool, and supporting The Pigeon Detectives on their 2008 Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grooveology (formerly operating as The Funkside) has been long-time supporters of the festival and were one of the first bands to headline Brodstock.

The band, consisting of Becky (vocals) Chris (bass), Paul (guitar) and Stu (drums) have packed dancefloors at a host of parties, weddings and charity events as well as playing the Victoria Theatre and last summer, appearing on stage at the Piece Hall.

Bravado Cartel’s sound has been described as “High octane, thunderous drums, fresh funked-up synth, driven ‘lead’ bass lines and screaming, slightly menacing guitars all held together by linchpin lead singer Will Bloy’s distinctive message riddled lyrics”.

Over the years Mick, Andy and Wayne, aka Psychoslinkys, have played venues all over the UK, France and America and supported Terrorvision, The Yardbirds, Smokie and Dave Berry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their original music has aired on The Pulse, Rock’n’Roll Ranch Radio in the U.S, and Radio 1 when John Peel played tracks from their Daisycutter’s album Perfect Landing.