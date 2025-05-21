A popular event on Calderdale’s calendar has been cancelled.

Todmorden Country Fair organisers have today announced this year’s event will not take place following animal rights concerns.

As reported by the Courier, the team in charge had, as of last week, received more than 780 emails from people raising worries about some of the planned exhibits at this year’s event – camels, a falconry and horse display, and an animal experience.

Organisers were determined to hold the show as planned next month, with boosted security fencing and staff.

Fair president Shirley Fielder had said the same exhibitors had been at the event twice previously, with no concerns raised before now.

She said they all look after their animals to the highest standard, and an animal welfare officer from Calderdale Council always visits to check that creatures are being well cared for.

But a statement posted on Todmorden Country Fair’s website today says the event is now cancelled.

"This decision has not been made lightly but in light of recent concerns raised by Freedom for Animals regarding animal welfare, we believe it is necessary to take time to review and address these issues thoroughly,” says the statement.

"The Todmorden Country Fair has always been committed to the highest standards of animal welfare and we take all such concerns very seriously.

"While we stand by the care and respect shown to all animals involved in the fair, we recognise the importance of engaging with these concerns constructively to ensure the fair meets both legal requirements and community expectations.

"Over the coming months, we will be working closely with animal welfare experts, local authorities, and relevant organisations to review our practices and ensure that any future events uphold the best possible standards.

"Our goal is to return next year with a fair that continues to celebrate rural traditions while maintaining the trust and support of our community.

"We sincerely apologise for any disappointment this may cause and extend our gratitude to all attendees, exhibitors, and supporters who have made the fair such a cherished event over the years.”

Campaign group Freedom for Animals had branded the planned attractions “cruel” and launched an online form so that people could email the fair organisers.

It says around 900 people, locally and nationally, spoke out about the event.

“We are thrilled that Todmorden Country Fair has taken the compassionate decision to cancel these exploitative animal acts,” said a spokesperson for the group.

"There is no place for outdated, harmful entertainment that uses live animals.

"We thank everyone who took the time to speak out – this outcome shows the power of collective action.”

The event’s organisers say people who have bought tickets already will be refunded.

Wristbands bought from shops should be returned to those shops, online tickets will be refunded automatically and anyone who paid by postal order will receive reimbursement through the post.

Stallholders who had paid to be at the fair will be contacted directly to arrange either a full refund or the option to credit their payment toward next year’s event.