Todmorden Library set to reopen with celebration event after refurbishment

Todmorden Library is fully reopening, with a special event to mark the occasion and celebrate the Victorian history of the building.

The current library building in Todmorden opened in 1897, constructed by Todmorden Industrial and Co-operative Society.

A huge celebration took place in the town for its opening.

The town’s library has remained at this site ever since, but part of the building has been closed since February to allow for refurbishment works.

This has included the removal of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) from a section of the building’s extension.

Further works to refurbish the building have taken place, including improved spaces, better access from Hall Street, and new efficient lighting and heating.

Work is now complete, and the library will fully reopen at 10am on Friday, August 8.

Calderdale Council is marking the occasion by hosting an event to celebrate the library’s future and remember the original opening event.

Everyone is welcome to come along and look at the beautiful new space, which includes a heritage room celebrating the history of Todmorden.

The menu from the opening event in 1897 will also be recreated in cakes and biscuits, replicating some of the notable dishes of the time including mock turtle soup, turbot, and Malaga pudding, as well as some more familiar treats such as jellies and creams and apple tart.

Visitors can have a look at the new local history shelving.

This was purchased using donations from the Todmorden Antiquarian Society, Crook Hill Community Benefit Fund, and members of the public, with additional contributions from the Council.

The children’s library space is also being upgraded with some newly purchased non-fiction shelving being installed soon.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, said: “Todmorden has a rich history and the beautiful library building has been a proud feature in the town since the 19th century.

“Necessary refurbishment works has meant that parts of the library have been shut since February this year, but I’m delighted that we’re now able to fully reopen the building and welcome customers to the new and improved spaces that can be used for exhibitions, displays and events; with better access for all.

“We couldn’t let this important occasion pass by without celebrating, and our library teams have delved into the archives to find the menu from the original opening.

"Some eclectic dishes of the time will be recreated in cake and biscuits and there will be lots of information for people to find out about the building’s fascinating heritage and celebrate its bright future.”