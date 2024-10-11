Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new exhibition using stunning artwork has opened in Halifax showcasing how some famous figures drew on their time here to develop their radical politics and leave a lasting impact on the world.

Radical Halifax spans the centuries to introduce some who have left their mark on history to their fellow Calderdale people, and some of the links are surprising.

From 19th century abolitionist, social reformer and statesman Frederick Douglass, who had the ear of Abraham Lincoln in the American Civil War era, to still-performing Irish folk musician Christy Moore, once a resident at Mixenden flats, people may be surprised they found homes and inspiration in the town during their lives.

With displays produced by the National Education Union’s Dan Whittall (words and research) and artist Marcus Jack, the exhibition runs at the Culturedale pop-up gallery at Northgate – next to the Trinity Sixth Form College – on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 3pm until October 20.

At the Radical Halifax exhibition launch are, from the left, organiser Michael Ainsworth, artist Marcus Jack and researcher Dan Whittall, with the Frederick Douglass board behind them

Staged as part of the Town Festival of music and words, organised by Halifax’s The Book Corner and The Grayston Unity, it runs with support from Culturedale and Discover Halifax.

Michael Ainsworth, of The Grayston Unity, said a conversation with Dan set the ball rolling two years ago with Marcus drawn in to realise the project.

“It was just the idea that Halifax had a forgotten radical history, with people going back hundreds of years – a lot of the people were fighting for basic rights that went way beyond Halifax,” he said.

“What surprised me initially was that Frederick Douglass was an escaped slave who lived in Halifax – it was time spent here that brought him out of slavery to lead the abolition movement and meet Lincoln.

“He is a huge figure in American history – it’s an incredible story.”

Dan said: “It brings together different aspects of radical history in Halifax and beyond – what you’ve got here is working class history.

“We want people to come in, be inspired – and also learn about people who aren’t in the exhibition – to do more art and history, getting people talking and thinking.”

Marcus added: “It’s been great to be involved in a project like this. I found it fascinating – the punk spirit, the radical message, goes back through time.”