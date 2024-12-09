Train at The Piece Hall: US band to perform in Halifax as part of summer gigs line-up

Multi-GRAMMY award winners Train are heading to Halifax for what promises to be an incredible headline show at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chart-topping San Francisco band will play the Yorkshire venue’s historic open-air courtyard on Thursday, July 3.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday, December 13 from thepiecehall.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the gigs at The Piece Hall earlier this year. Piece Hall/Cuffe and Taylor/Jim Cooke

Train’s infectious melodies and heartfelt lyrics have earned them a devoted fan base and solidified their place in music history.

Since their formation in 1994, the diamond-selling band have been captivating audiences across the globe with their signature blend of rock and pop.

Known for their critically acclaimed catalogue of chart-topping smash hits like Drops of Jupiter, Hey, Soul Sister and Drive By, Train have sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors.

They have had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, each contributing timeless tracks to their impressive discography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train

The band’s GRAMMY Award-winning, global hit Hey, Soul Sister continues to reach new milestones. It was the Number One best-selling track and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.

Train’s Halifax show is presented by Cuffe and Taylor and The Piece Hall Trust.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “The phenomenal roster of talent booked for next year’s summer shows just gets bigger and bigger with the addition of the multi award-winning Train.

“This internationally acclaimed band has some absolutely iconic songs that will create some truly special moments in our beautiful courtyard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train join the likes of Weezer, The Coors, Travis, Paul Heaton, The Teskey Brothers, Faithless, Texas, Supergrass, Simple Minds, Olly Murs, Khruangbin and Rag’n’Bone Man among the headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall 2025.

The venue has just celebrated a record-breaking summer of live music as close to 200,000 music fans visited its iconic open-air courtyard.

For more information on the 2025 series please visit thepiecehall.co.uk