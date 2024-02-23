Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coming all the way from Dnipro, Ukraine, this opera company, featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra of over thirty musicians, will perform the passionate Carmen opera this season.

Carmen features music by Georges Bizet and will be sung in French with English surtitles.

Ukrainian National Opera presents Dnipro Opera with Carmen at Victoria Theatre Halifax. Picture: SergeyGUNAZA

Producer, Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts Ltd. said: “We are really excited to be bringing back this opera company in these difficult times.

"The journey remains extremely challenging for the artists emotionally and physically. But with lots of dedication and love to our work, we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles.

"The cast has been rehearsing vigorously, and will continue to do so until the very moment when they will be leaving for the UK.