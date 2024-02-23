News you can trust since 1853
Ukrainian National Opera presents Dnipro Opera with Carmen at Victoria Theatre Halifax

After an amazing reception and great success last year, The Victoria Theatre has announced that Dnipro Opera will return to Halifax on Sunday, March 10 with their production of Carmen.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Coming all the way from Dnipro, Ukraine, this opera company, featuring an impressive cast and accompanied by a large live orchestra of over thirty musicians, will perform the passionate Carmen opera this season.

Carmen features music by Georges Bizet and will be sung in French with English surtitles.

Ukrainian National Opera presents Dnipro Opera with Carmen at Victoria Theatre Halifax. Picture: SergeyGUNAZAUkrainian National Opera presents Dnipro Opera with Carmen at Victoria Theatre Halifax. Picture: SergeyGUNAZA
Ukrainian National Opera presents Dnipro Opera with Carmen at Victoria Theatre Halifax. Picture: SergeyGUNAZA
    Producer, Alexej Ignatow of Amande Concerts Ltd. said: “We are really excited to be bringing back this opera company in these difficult times.

    "The journey remains extremely challenging for the artists emotionally and physically. But with lots of dedication and love to our work, we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles.

    "The cast has been rehearsing vigorously, and will continue to do so until the very moment when they will be leaving for the UK.

    “We hope to see you very soon at one of our venues!”

