Valley Musicians organise ‘varied musical feast’ in aid of Food Bank

Eight-piece vocal harmony acapella group ‘Waiting for Dawn’ have teamed up with swing & klezmer collective ‘Manouche North’ for a varied musical feast at Fielden Hall, Todmorden at 7pm on Saturday April 2.

There will be refreshments and a bar.

Organiser and singer with ‘Waiting for Dawn’ Richard Dyer said:

Manouche North. Picture: Katherine Wyatt

“Things are hard for many people right now so we’re pleased to be able to help a little by raising funds for this important cause with a night of varied music from the Americas to Asia and Africa!”

‘Manouche North’ founder and musician Steve Shulman added:

“Audiences are in for a treat! our February gig at the Fielden was a sell out so we’re delighted to return and join ‘Waiting for Dawn’ for a very good cause”

Todmorden Food Drop In management committee commented:

“The Food Drop In is much in demand right now so this fundraiser is very timely. Thanks to the musicians for organising what should be a great night for a very worthwhile cause!”

The show starts at 7pm prompt on April 2, doors open 6.40pm.