VE Day in West Yorkshire: Halifax to step back in time for mammoth three-day VE Day anniversary event
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 1940s extravaganza will take place in The Piece Hall from Saturday, May 3 until Monday, May 5. It will include live music, dancing, period dress, and themed food and drink.
The event is being supported by Discover Halifax by its event match funding scheme, who are also bringing a living history display to bring the sights and sounds of wartime Europe to life.
Discover Halifax has invited a range of specialist living historians to take part, including the Soviet Affairs Living History Group — known nationally for their portrayals of those who served on the Eastern Front.
Harvey Elliott, recruitment secretary for Soviet Affairs, said: “We’re really excited for our first event in Halifax, especially one that brings so many
different living history groups together.
"It’s a brilliant opportunity to offer the public a unique, hands-on learning experience for VE Day.”
Aesha Veremu, from Discover Halifax, added: “Events like this help bring Halifax to life while supporting the local economy.
"VE Day Weekend will do just that — and more.”
Discover Halifax says it is expecting the event to attract 10,000 visitors per day to Halifax.
There are also other music, entertainment and heritage trails planned elsewhere in the town throughout the weekend.
Applications are now open for Discover Halifax’s match funding for more events running between July and September 2025.
For more information about the funding scheme and to apply, visit https://discoverhalifax.co.uk/event-match-funding-2/