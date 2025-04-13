Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Halifax is marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day in style with three days of celebrations.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 1940s extravaganza will take place in The Piece Hall from Saturday, May 3 until Monday, May 5. It will include live music, dancing, period dress, and themed food and drink.

The event is being supported by Discover Halifax by its event match funding scheme, who are also bringing a living history display to bring the sights and sounds of wartime Europe to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover Halifax has invited a range of specialist living historians to take part, including the Soviet Affairs Living History Group — known nationally for their portrayals of those who served on the Eastern Front.

The VE Day anniversary event will include a living history display

Harvey Elliott, recruitment secretary for Soviet Affairs, said: “We’re really excited for our first event in Halifax, especially one that brings so many

different living history groups together.

"It’s a brilliant opportunity to offer the public a unique, hands-on learning experience for VE Day.”

Aesha Veremu, from Discover Halifax, added: “Events like this help bring Halifax to life while supporting the local economy.

The VE Day anniversary event will include a living history display

"VE Day Weekend will do just that — and more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover Halifax says it is expecting the event to attract 10,000 visitors per day to Halifax.

There are also other music, entertainment and heritage trails planned elsewhere in the town throughout the weekend.

Applications are now open for Discover Halifax’s match funding for more events running between July and September 2025.

For more information about the funding scheme and to apply, visit https://discoverhalifax.co.uk/event-match-funding-2/